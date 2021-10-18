Titan Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.97 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.97 million and $237.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

