$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report $2.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.49 billion and the highest is $2.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $15.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $14.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.76.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $9.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $543.48. 1,201,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,759. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $626.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.11. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.