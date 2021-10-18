Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Up 26.5% in September

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 129,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 351,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,679. The firm has a market cap of $179.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.23 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

