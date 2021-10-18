Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Hold

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

BPTH traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $5.15. 27,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,647. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.91.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 76.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 94,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 65.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

