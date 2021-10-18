Beacon (BECN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,593.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00000975 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $7,593.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00027933 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000473 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

