Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Neutral

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.90.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,698. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $250.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.14. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 366.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,296 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after buying an additional 40,791 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

