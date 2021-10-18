Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($2.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

NASDAQ KRYS traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,513. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.15. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $87.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.