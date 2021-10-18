Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Cars.com stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.23. 618,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,399. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.89 and a beta of 2.35. Cars.com has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,267,693,000. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in Cars.com by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after buying an additional 1,248,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cars.com by 12,600.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 689,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after buying an additional 412,315 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $4,634,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

