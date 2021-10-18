Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Short Interest Down 24.0% in September

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 64,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trebia Acquisition by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

TREB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. 155,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,293. Trebia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

