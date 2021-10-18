Short Interest in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Declines By 29.6%

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 45,449 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 279,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 121,810 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 171,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock remained flat at $$7.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. 58,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,806. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

