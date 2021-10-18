Analysts Expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Announce $5.70 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report $5.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.69. Charter Communications posted earnings of $3.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $21.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.07 to $24.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $29.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.04 to $34.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $848.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.92.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $7.85 on Monday, hitting $706.88. 878,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,405. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $765.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $716.36. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

