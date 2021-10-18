Aidos Kuneen Price Reaches $1.89 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003060 BTC on exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $47.16 million and approximately $440,151.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

