Brokerages Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.85 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post $111.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $116.00 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $96.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $475.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $469.76 billion to $484.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $563.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $549.82 billion to $583.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $37.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,446.74. 3,169,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,608. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,351.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,377.53.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

