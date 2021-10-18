Seele-N Market Cap Hits $3.14 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Seele-N has a market cap of $3.14 million and $1.45 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00041294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.16 or 0.00198149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00089417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ?-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

Buying and Selling Seele-N

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars.

