Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAKSY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 11,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.