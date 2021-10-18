Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of TSE:OR traded down C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 343,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,230. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.39 and a 1-year high of C$18.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 195.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.94.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$57.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 256.41%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

