Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 643,700 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 505,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $100,277.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 124.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 874.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 2,368.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTOL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.90. 84,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,371. Bristow Group has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $986.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

