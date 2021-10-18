First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ FEP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,259. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $184,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 27.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 156,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 63.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

