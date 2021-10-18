First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ FEP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,259. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.
Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.