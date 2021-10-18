Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Update

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE ZYME traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,477. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

