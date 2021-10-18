Zacks: Analysts Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.01). Evolent Health also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Evolent Health stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.42. 531,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,133. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $80,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $790,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,931. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after acquiring an additional 309,949 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $268,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,809,000 after acquiring an additional 104,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

