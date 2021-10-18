AppCoins Price Tops $0.0859 on Major Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market cap of $21.01 million and approximately $219,540.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00041441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.24 or 0.00197755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00089410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,571,437 coins and its circulating supply is 244,571,436 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

