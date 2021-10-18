DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCCPF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of DCCPF stock remained flat at $$87.61 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.11. DCC has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.61.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

