$2.06 EPS Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.25. Texas Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $9.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,804,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,300. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $141.33 and a 12 month high of $200.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.36. The firm has a market cap of $179.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

