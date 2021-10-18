IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the September 15th total of 41,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on IMAC shares. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 20th. National Alliance Securities lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.35 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get IMAC alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in IMAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in IMAC by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMAC traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.30. 59,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $32.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -1.88. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. IMAC had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. On average, research analysts expect that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.