International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Down 26.3% in September

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 577,200 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 783,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $141,349.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,987.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,529. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Money Express by 86.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 37,103 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $449,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. International Money Express had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

