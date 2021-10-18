China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 42,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
China HGS Real Estate stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,966. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. China HGS Real Estate has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $5.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.
China HGS Real Estate Company Profile
China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.
