China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 42,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Get China HGS Real Estate alerts:

China HGS Real Estate stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,966. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. China HGS Real Estate has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $5.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $31.82 million for the quarter.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.