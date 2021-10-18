Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.79

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 239305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLNCY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. Glencore’s payout ratio is presently 96.67%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

