Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Short Interest Up 27.6% in September

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNCE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

JNCE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.92. 716,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.97. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. Analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 165.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 156,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 435.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 73,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 157.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 280,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 185,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 45,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

