Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $139.48

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $139.48 and last traded at $143.50, with a volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.89.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $542.45 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.98%.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

