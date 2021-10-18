Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products. The Company operates in Credit Cards, Investments in Previously Charged-Off Receivables, Auto Finance and Internet Micro-Loans. It markets fee-based products and services, including life insurance, card registration, telecommunication products and services, memberships in preferred buying clubs, travel services, and debt waiver programs. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation, is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATLC. TheStreet raised Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC traded up $4.54 on Monday, hitting $66.84. The company had a trading volume of 150,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,280. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $182.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $159,415.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,030 shares in the company, valued at $19,224,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,169 shares of company stock worth $2,492,712. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

