Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Royalty Pharma has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of RPRX stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,653. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

