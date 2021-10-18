Analysts Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target at $118.00

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TWST traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,727. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.16 and a 200-day moving average of $114.52. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Crandell sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $150,985.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,967.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $510,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,754 shares of company stock worth $17,693,998 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,798,000 after acquiring an additional 168,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after acquiring an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,844,000 after acquiring an additional 481,979 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,371,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,545 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

