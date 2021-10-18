Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,395 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,395 ($70.49).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of LON:ITRK traded down GBX 42 ($0.55) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock had a trading volume of 162,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,354. The company has a market capitalization of £7.98 billion and a PE ratio of 30.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,283.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,724 ($61.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,306 ($82.39).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a GBX 34.20 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

