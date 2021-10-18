Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.44.

INGXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.37. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.89 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 22.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.