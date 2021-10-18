Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.570-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.470-$2.530 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.50.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $84.68. 591,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,706. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.