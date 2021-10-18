Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Short Interest Update

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 33.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 334,695 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 17.8% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,186,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 207.6% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 857,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,194,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.13. 21,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,273. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

