VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in September

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CEY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.49. 1,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

