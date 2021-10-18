First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Down 24.5% in September

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 729,100 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 966,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 722,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CIBR traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,517. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $53.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,513 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter.

