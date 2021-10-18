Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Update

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of COLB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.04. 1,158,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,031. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 50.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 686,986 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

