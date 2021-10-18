Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Update

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Shares of COLB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.04. 1,158,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,031. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $50.68.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 50.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 686,986 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.
