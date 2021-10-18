$93.43 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to announce sales of $93.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.20 million to $94.66 million. AppFolio reported sales of $84.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $352.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $353.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $421.87 million, with estimates ranging from $419.60 million to $424.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $98,290.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,151 shares of company stock worth $1,115,911 in the last ninety days. 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 18.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,465,000 after buying an additional 535,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 64.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,354,000 after acquiring an additional 485,480 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP grew its position in AppFolio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,315,000 after purchasing an additional 181,499 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AppFolio by 29.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,019,000 after purchasing an additional 120,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in AppFolio by 21.2% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 569,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,474,000 after purchasing an additional 99,838 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APPF traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.75. The company had a trading volume of 80,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,623. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.80. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.05.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

