Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.94 on Major Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Beam has a market capitalization of $93.22 million and $31.80 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded up 38.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003189 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 102.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 99,241,280 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

