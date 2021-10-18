$135.90 Million in Sales Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post $135.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.30 million and the highest is $141.30 million. MasterCraft Boat posted sales of $103.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $621.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.37 million to $624.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $662.75 million, with estimates ranging from $650.69 million to $675.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 73.51%. The business had revenue of $155.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.38 million.

MCFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. 65,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $510.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.18. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after buying an additional 312,360 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 227,091 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,215,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 146,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,533,000 after acquiring an additional 144,731 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

