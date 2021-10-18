Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 367,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,468 shares of company stock worth $325,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,009,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,336,000 after buying an additional 15,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,849,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,246,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after buying an additional 191,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.40. 26,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $86.75 and a twelve month high of $133.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPK shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.