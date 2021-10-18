BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BST traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 136,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.54. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

