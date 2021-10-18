Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:PSO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.51. 15,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Pearson has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 104,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 113,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pearson by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 177,263 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,229,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Pearson by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

