Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
NYSE:PSO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.51. 15,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Pearson has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14.
About Pearson
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.