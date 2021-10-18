Short Interest in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Expands By 30.2%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.
NYSE CM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.43. 281,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,395. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.78 and its 200-day moving average is $112.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $121.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 291,857.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after buying an additional 274,346 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,331,000 after buying an additional 35,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
