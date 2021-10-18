Short Interest in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Expands By 30.2%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

NYSE CM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.43. 281,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,395. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.78 and its 200-day moving average is $112.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $121.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 291,857.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after buying an additional 274,346 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,331,000 after buying an additional 35,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

