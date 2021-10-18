Crowns (CWS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.39 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for about $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Crowns has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00041720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.23 or 0.00198791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00089637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

