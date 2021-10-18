Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
Shares of NYSE CSTM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. Constellium has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.62.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after buying an additional 5,897,736 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,688 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the third quarter worth about $39,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,352.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,417 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Constellium
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.