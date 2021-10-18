Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. Constellium has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.62.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 707.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after buying an additional 5,897,736 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,688 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the third quarter worth about $39,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,352.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,417 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

