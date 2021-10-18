Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $78.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,026. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,624,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,442,000 after purchasing an additional 79,174 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 121,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 40,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.