Chia Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.78 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for about $151.30 or 0.00246076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $239.40 million and $16.78 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00066785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00070831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00102264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,335.79 or 0.99754783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,708.16 or 0.06030839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00023797 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

